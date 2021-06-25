Advertisement

Altoona adjusts election cycles, term lengths for mayor & councilmembers

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Elected officials for the City of Altoona will be in office a little longer thanks to a unanimous vote Thursday night by the city council.

The length of a term for the mayor and councilmembers for Altoona increases to a 3-year term for future elections. This is a change from the current 2-year term.

Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat says the vote also shifts which seats will be up in a given election cycle.

“The primary thing is so that every council member can run for mayor without risk of losing their seat. The way it was in the past, when the mayor was running, a group of other council members would have to run with the risk of losing their seats,” said Golat.

Here’s how the election cycles will go:

APRIL 2022: COUNCIL DISTRICTS 1, 2, & 3

APRIL 2023: COUNCIL DISTRICTS 4, 5, & 6

APRIL 2024: MAYOR

