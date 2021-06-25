Advertisement

Another round of school lunch benefits goes out to Wisconsin families this weekend

Tens of thousands of families with students in the National School Lunch Program in Wisconsin will receive funds this weekend.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of families with students in the National School Lunch Program in Wisconsin are receiving more than $80 million in food benefits through a federal program.

The School Pandemic EBT program, which Congress authorized through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, is distributed to families on a rolling basis, with the second release of benefits beginning this weekend.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, the program supports communities, grocers, and families, as well as children.

“This weekend, we are taking the next step in getting these critical benefits out to Wisconsin families,” Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee, said.

More than 250,000 families are eligible, and about 150,000 of those families will receive benefits this weekend. The funds distributed this weekend will cover the months of December 2020 through March 2021.

The DHS says that if the information collected shows that children qualified for free or reduced price meals at their schools and were learning remotely, families will automatically receive benefits. Benefits will be put on QUEST cards for families that have the cards through other state programs like FoodShare, or on P-EBT cards sent to families without QUEST cards. Families will receive letters in the mail telling them whether or not they will receive benefits in this issuance, and if so, how much they will be getting for each month.

Questions about eligibility can be sent to the program’s support team via email or by calling 833-431-2224. For more information about this weekend’s distribution, you can visit the Wisconsin DHS website.

