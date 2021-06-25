Advertisement

Body pulled from Mississippi River, Buffalo Co. authorities need help in identification

(KCRG)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities in Buffalo County pulled a dead body from the Mississippi River Friday morning and are asking for help in making a positive identification.

The body was found around 10:30 Friday morning in a spot along the river near the unincorporated community of Bluff Siding and directly across from the Minnesota city of Winona.

A release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s department describes the recovered body as a white male and at least 60 year of age or older.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (608) 685-4433.

