Country Fest returns to Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Music festival season has returned to Wisconsin.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Fest began Thursday on the festival grounds north of Cadott. The event concludes Saturday.

“I’m beyond excited,” said Erika Petznick.

She is attending her first Country Fest this year.

Kemo Gold is at his second Country Fest. He feels it’s off to a solid start.

“So fun,” he said. “It’s the first day and on the scale to 10, I’d give it a nine.”

“It feels amazing,” Country Fest General Manager Wade Asher said.

He said emotions were high at Wednesday’s pre-festival Bonus Bash.

“Word can’t express. Just deep down the emotion and the feeling and there’s definitely a few tears that were shed,” Asher said.

That excitement didn’t wear off overnight as music fans came back to the festival grounds Thursday.

“That enthusiasm and people that are coming left and right, the smiles that are coming off the road, nobody’s upset,” Asher said. “We literally couldn’t do anything wrong right now because people are so happy just to be out here.”

“It’s crazy. Like it feels so good to be out,” Petznick said.

Asher said Thursday’s elation wouldn’t have been possible without tons of hard work.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears,” he said. “Five times the work we’ve had before but it’s all worthwhile. It’s all worth it because people are having the time of there life and it’s just tears of joy.”

Tickets are still available. People can get them only at the on-site box office.

For Country Fest’s full lineup, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.