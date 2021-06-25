Advertisement

Parts of Minnesota eviction moratorium to continue after federal order ends July 31

A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota’s...
A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium are expected to remain in place for another year.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions is scheduled to expire July 31, but elements of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium are expected to remain in place for another year.

The federal moratorium was put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last September, while Minnesota’s has been in force since March of 2020, when Democratic Gov. Tim Walz imposed it via executive order during the early days of the pandemic.

Legislative leaders announced a bipartisan “off ramp” agreement June 14 that they say would offer strong protections and clear timelines for people who owe back rent to secure rental assistance, which is paid directly to landlords.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

Tens of thousands of families with students in the National School Lunch Program in Wisconsin...
Another round of school lunch benefits goes out to Wisconsin families this weekend
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/25/21)
The moratorium has helped renters throughout the country remain in their homes despite losing...
Wisconsin renters wary as eviction ban nears end
Man convicted in killings of Manitowoc father and daughter