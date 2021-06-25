Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

Lake Altoona beach and Coon Fork county park each have one beach wheelchair.
Beach accessible wheelchairs available at two area locations
Girl Scout Cookies
Sold Out: Local Girl Scouts Wrap Up Cookie Sales
Girl Scout cookie sales wrap up
Sold Out: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes wrap up cookie sales
New Wheelchairs
New Wheelchairs will Make Some Area Beaches More Accessible