Recipe: Warm Roasted Potato Salad

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Warm Roasted Potato Salad.

WARM ROASTED POTATO SALAD

Ingredients

2 lbs red potatoes

1 Red bell pepper

1 Small Onion

2 Tbsp cooking oil (safe for high heat) avocado oil is a good option

1 12 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 cloves garlic peeled

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 Tbsp Chopped fresh parsley optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Wash and scrub potatoes, then dry. Cut each potato into eighths (or more for large potatoes).

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place potatoes on baking sheet, and add chopped pepper and onion. Drizzle with olive oil and toss with salt and pepper. Add whole peeled garlic cloves on top of potatoes.

Bake for 60-70 minutes, until potatoes are soft and starting to crisp. Remove from oven. Using the back of a fork, mash roasted garlic cloves into a paste. Squeeze lemon juice over potatoes and add feta cheese. Add fresh parsley, if using. Toss potato salad together and transfer into a medium serving bowl and enjoy while warm.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

