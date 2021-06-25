Advertisement

Royal Credit Union, Peoples Choice Credit Union announce merger

The combined credit unions will operate as Royal Credit Union and retain Royal Credit Union’s...
The combined credit unions will operate as Royal Credit Union and retain Royal Credit Union’s leadership staff.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two credit unions headquartered in Wisconsin are merging.

On Wednesday, Royal Credit Union and Peoples Choice Credit Union announced an agreement to merge later this summer. The combined credit unions will operate as Royal Credit Union and retain Royal Credit Union’s leadership staff. The merger was unanimously approved by both credit unions’ boards of directors on Monday and is pending regulatory approval.

Royal Credit Union President and CEO Brandon Riechers said that merging with People’s Choice Credit Union allows the company to continue its community involvement in central Wisconsin.

“We recognized the opportunity that merging with Peoples Choice provides to bring Royal’s value proposition and community involvement to an area of Central Wisconsin that is a logical expansion because of its close proximity to our highly successful Colby branch,” Riechers said.

Peoples Choice Credit Union is headquartered in Medford, Wis. and has $50 million in assets and 5,000 members, according to a news release, and its service area includes Chippewa, Clark, Price, Rusk, and Taylor counties, which are already part of Royal Credit Union’s service area.

Royal Credit Union is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (6/25/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (6/25/21)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu...
Allina Health makes flu shot for employees mandatory
President Biden to talk agriculture in upcoming Wisconsin visit
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (6/25/21)
SportScene 13 Thursday @ TEN