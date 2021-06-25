Royal Credit Union, Peoples Choice Credit Union announce merger

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two credit unions headquartered in Wisconsin are merging.

On Wednesday, Royal Credit Union and Peoples Choice Credit Union announced an agreement to merge later this summer. The combined credit unions will operate as Royal Credit Union and retain Royal Credit Union’s leadership staff. The merger was unanimously approved by both credit unions’ boards of directors on Monday and is pending regulatory approval.

Royal Credit Union President and CEO Brandon Riechers said that merging with People’s Choice Credit Union allows the company to continue its community involvement in central Wisconsin.

“We recognized the opportunity that merging with Peoples Choice provides to bring Royal’s value proposition and community involvement to an area of Central Wisconsin that is a logical expansion because of its close proximity to our highly successful Colby branch,” Riechers said.

Peoples Choice Credit Union is headquartered in Medford, Wis. and has $50 million in assets and 5,000 members, according to a news release, and its service area includes Chippewa, Clark, Price, Rusk, and Taylor counties, which are already part of Royal Credit Union’s service area.

Royal Credit Union is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis.

