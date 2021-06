Sen. Johnson to tout claims of vaccine side effects

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin plans to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, including the wife of former Green Bay Packers player Ken Ruettgers.

Johnson has been criticized by doctors and others for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has not been vaccinated and claims that he’s “just asking questions.”

He said Friday that the Monday news conference in Milwaukee will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and share concerns he says have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.