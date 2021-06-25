Sold Out: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes wrap up cookie sales

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You’ll have to wait until next year to get your fill of Thin Mints. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are sold out of sweet treats until 2022.

Girl Scouts everywhere had to find innovative ways to reach cookie customers. Staff members with the Girl Scouts Service Center in Eau Claire say the girls still had cookie booths, but had to change their sales approach due to COVID, such as not being at the main entrance of businesses and following social distancing guidelines.

Online cookies sales saw a huge boost this year with nearly triple the sales.

“And what’s really great with those online sales is people have the option to have it delivered, or they can have it delivered by girls, so your still being able to have that girl interaction. So, we’re definitely going to have that in future years. Everybody really enjoyed having that as an option,” Sarah Schliesmann with the Eau Claire Service Center of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

All regions in Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes sold more than 1.5 million boxes of cookies. Here in the West region (Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Clark, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau, and Buffalo Counties), girls sold nearly 275,000 boxes of cookies.

Cookie sales, though, are more than just a fundraiser.

“Gives girls such great skills of confidence, going out and talking with people, setting goals for themselves, trying to figure out what’s a realistic goal, maybe what happens if you don’t reach that goal. But, it just gives them overall entrepreneurship, confidence, and it really helps them just grow as young women,” said Schliesmann.

Money from cookies sales stays local and supports Girl Scouts in your community.

