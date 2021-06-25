Advertisement

State DOA Secretary visits Eau Claire to promote COVID-19 relief funding

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan visits Eau Claire
(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Wisconsin’s Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan says communities across the state need continued investment.

Thursday, Brennan joined business leaders at the Micon Budget Cinema in downtown Eau Claire.

The visit was timed to Governor Evers’ announcement of spending $140 million from the state’s American Rescue Act funding on businesses and groups in the tourism, entertainment, and minor-league sports industries.

“There are small businesses that while they are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, that recovery is going to be slow and we need to make sure that we’re investing in those places. That’s why with this $140 million that the governor announced today, it’s directed at industries that truly have been affected by COVID-19, but also are going to be some of the ones that will be slower to recover,” said Brennan.

