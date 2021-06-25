Thursday storm photos

WESTERN Wis. (WEAU) - Storms rolled through parts of western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. SkyWarn 13 Weather received reports of a possible tornado near Bruce. No confirmation as of yet. Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says he knows of property damage from the storm at one residence.

Viewers also reported large hail in Bloomer, and flash flooding in Ladysmith.

Viewers also reported large hail in Bloomer, and flash flooding in Ladysmith.

Hail in Bloomer (Captured by: Courtney Erickson)

Hail (Captured by: Patti Ringhand)

Downtown Ladysmith (Captured by: Renae Wetterling)

Large tree branch down (Captured by: JAY W FASCHINGBAUER)

