Thursday storm photos

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTERN Wis. (WEAU) - Storms rolled through parts of western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. SkyWarn 13 Weather received reports of a possible tornado near Bruce. No confirmation as of yet. Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says he knows of property damage from the storm at one residence.

Viewers also reported large hail in Bloomer, and flash flooding in Ladysmith.

Below are some of the viewer submitted photos. If you have storm photos or video, click HERE to send it to us.

Hail in Bloomer
Hail in Bloomer(Captured by: Courtney Erickson)
Hail
Hail(Captured by: Patti Ringhand)
Downtown Ladysmith
Downtown Ladysmith(Captured by: Renae Wetterling)
Downtown Ladysmith
Downtown Ladysmith(Captured by: Renae Wetterling)
Large tree branch down
Large tree branch down(Captured by: JAY W FASCHINGBAUER)

