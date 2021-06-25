“We are not out of the woods yet.” Despite rainfall, farmers continue to struggle through drought conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A lack of rain and extreme temperatures have set up farmers in western Wisconsin for a difficult growing season.

Despite some rainfall over the last week, much of western Wisconsin remains abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

“We are totally dependent on mother nature right now if we do not have irrigation,” said Shane Goplin of Osseo who grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa.

In his lifetime of farming, he has never seen drought conditions as severe as those western Wisconsin is experiencing this summer, especially this early in the growing season.

“This year I would say that we do not have any moisture reserve where before we had some sub-soil moisture going in so we could handle dry periods longer where now it seems like we are just rainfall to rainfall,” he said. “The concerning part is with our corn we are not using as much moisture now as we will a month from now. As the crop matures it is going to take more water.”

It’s the worst drought in nearly a decade according to Jerry Clark, Agriculture Agent for Division of Extension, UW-Madison, Chippewa County.

“I think the rain we received over the last week has alleviated some of the drought stress and the crop are small enough yet especially for corn and soybeans that if this drought occurs in another month where we get high temperatures and start to run out of moisture, that is when we will definitely start to see the hit on the yield side locally,” Clark said.

An unexpected heat wave at the beginning of the growing season didn’t help, though Clark said the effects would have been worse if the extreme heat hit later in the summer.

There could be enough time for the crops to catch up from the drought conditions before there start to be impacts at the grocery store, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

“We are still behind in soil moisture but moving forward we are definitely going to need that inch or two of rain every week for the rest of the growing season,” Clark said.

