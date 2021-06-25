Advertisement

“We are not out of the woods yet.” Despite rainfall, farmers continue to struggle through drought conditions

Farmers in western Wisconsin suffer from drought.
Farmers in western Wisconsin suffer from drought.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A lack of rain and extreme temperatures have set up farmers in western Wisconsin for a difficult growing season.

Despite some rainfall over the last week, much of western Wisconsin remains abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.

“We are totally dependent on mother nature right now if we do not have irrigation,” said Shane Goplin of Osseo who grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa.

In his lifetime of farming, he has never seen drought conditions as severe as those western Wisconsin is experiencing this summer, especially this early in the growing season.

“This year I would say that we do not have any moisture reserve where before we had some sub-soil moisture going in so we could handle dry periods longer where now it seems like we are just rainfall to rainfall,” he said. “The concerning part is with our corn we are not using as much moisture now as we will a month from now. As the crop matures it is going to take more water.”

It’s the worst drought in nearly a decade according to Jerry Clark, Agriculture Agent for Division of Extension, UW-Madison, Chippewa County.

“I think the rain we received over the last week has alleviated some of the drought stress and the crop are small enough yet especially for corn and soybeans that if this drought occurs in another month where we get high temperatures and start to run out of moisture, that is when we will definitely start to see the hit on the yield side locally,” Clark said.

An unexpected heat wave at the beginning of the growing season didn’t help, though Clark said the effects would have been worse if the extreme heat hit later in the summer.

There could be enough time for the crops to catch up from the drought conditions before there start to be impacts at the grocery store, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

“We are still behind in soil moisture but moving forward we are definitely going to need that inch or two of rain every week for the rest of the growing season,” Clark said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

Girl Scout cookie sales wrap up
Sold Out: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes wrap up cookie sales
New Wheelchairs
New Wheelchairs will Make Some Area Beaches More Accessible
Drought Causing Trouble for Farmers
Drought Causing Trouble for Farmers
New Wheelchairs
New Wheelchairs Will Make Some Area Beaches More Accessible
La Crosse's homeless population has been gathering at Houska Park among other areas
Multiple La Crosse organizations working to assist homeless population