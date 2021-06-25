Advertisement

Weyauwega cheesemaker claims world record for longest string cheese

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A specialty cheese maker in Weyauwega celebrated June Dairy Month by attempting to set a world record for the longest string cheese.

Weyauwega Star Dairy’s master cheesemaker, Gerard Knaus, says his father, Jim Knaus, set the Guinness world record with a 2,000-foot piece of string cheese.

Thursday afternoon, people lined city blocks to help out, holding the cheese as the tractor drove down the street and back again.

In total, the string cheese was 3,832 feet long -- giving new meaning to “blocks of cheese.”

Gerard Knaus said, “The greatest part here now is the community coming together in this. You seen all the people that came here. They enjoyed every bit of it. When we got done, everybody got some cheese to take home. It was on the Knaus family, and I hope everybody enjoys it.”

It took about five-and-a-half hours to make the string cheese.

To add a little more Wisconsin flair to the event, there was also polka music and a brat fry.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were caught breaking into Princeton Valley Golf Course on Eau Claire's north side...
Police search for burglary suspect on Eau Claire’s north side Wednesday
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Country Fest began Thursday on...
Country Fest returns to Chippewa County
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The Eau Claire Express and Loggers play a thriller at Carson Park
SportScene 13: Loggers vs. Express - June 24th
Country Fest Returns
Country Fest Returns to Chippewa County
People line the streets to help Weyauwega Star Dairy's attempt to break its record for longest...
Weyauwega cheesemaker says it set world record