Wisconsin Supreme Court denies petition to review election practices

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - By a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a petition to ban absentee ballot drop boxes and other election practices.

Jere Fabick, a conservative businessman from Waukesha County, filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to ban drop boxes, prohibit municipal clerks from filling in missing witness information on absentee ballots and prohibit third parties from requesting or returning a ballot for another elector. Fabick argued the election practices he challenged aren’t authorized in state law but were not prohibited by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In an order released late Friday afternoon, the majority wrote, “The Wisconsin Supreme Court is not, in the main, an advice-giving body.... Rather, we are a case-deciding body. We decide disputes between parties. Among other things, this means that someone making a claim must have some recognized legal interest he or she seeks to vindicate, and standing to raise that claim.”

The justices said Fabick himself caused “significant uncertainties” by not following the procedures set down in the law for challenging Wisconsin Election Commission guidance. The cities of Madison and Milwaukee rejected Fabick’s contention that he has a right to sue those cities for how they conduct elections there.

The majority acknowledged Fabick’s petition raised a lot of interesting questions but concluded, “It is not our institutional role to step in and answer every unsettled and interesting legal question with statewide impact. While this court must not shrink back from deciding challenging or politically fraught questions properly before us, neither should we be eager to insert ourselves at the expense of time-tested judicial norms.”

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Patience Drake Roggensack criticized the majority for shirking its “institutional responsibility” by not addressing questions that protect Wisconsinites’ rights and liberties. Roggensack’s response was critical of the court, and Justice Brian Hagedorn in particular, for dismissing President Trump’s lawsuit in December seeking to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

“In a democracy, it is essential that the public accept the outcome of elections. The public will do so when its members believe that elections were fairly conducted,” she wrote.

Drake Roggensack said she would have permitted his petition to move forward against the state elections commission, though not against the cities of Milwaukee and Madison.

In a footnote, the majority wrote, “The petitioner offered no reason why he waited until March to seek answers to issues known long before an election already underway.”

