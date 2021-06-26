96-year-old World War II veteran receives his military medals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of stories and thousands of memories. While some of those were bad, others were good. World War II veteran Don Bein got quite the surprise on Friday.

Friends and family presented the 96-year-old with a shadow box that held several of his high-honor military medals. Bein served in the Army during the Battle of the Bulge from 1944-1945. He says he’s spoken 150 times to schools about World War II. He says it’s important to him to teach the children about the problems war causes, but also explained that there was some positives to come out of it.

“I can remember some of the first times I got in the barracks, with men, every kind of background you can think of. Within 30-60 days, we’re all buddy-buddy downtown drinking beers together, having a wonderful time. That’s the United States, that’s the way it should be.”

After learning more about Bein’s military career, National Guard Captain Dylan Hedrick obtained the medals and delivered the shadow box to him. Bein’s medals include Military Service, Good Conduct, Army of Occupational, The American Campaign, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal.

