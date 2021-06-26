Advertisement

96-year-old World War II veteran receives his military medals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of stories and thousands of memories. While some of those were bad, others were good. World War II veteran Don Bein got quite the surprise on Friday.

Friends and family presented the 96-year-old with a shadow box that held several of his high-honor military medals. Bein served in the Army during the Battle of the Bulge from 1944-1945. He says he’s spoken 150 times to schools about World War II. He says it’s important to him to teach the children about the problems war causes, but also explained that there was some positives to come out of it.

“I can remember some of the first times I got in the barracks, with men, every kind of background you can think of. Within 30-60 days, we’re all buddy-buddy downtown drinking beers together, having a wonderful time. That’s the United States, that’s the way it should be.”

After learning more about Bein’s military career, National Guard Captain Dylan Hedrick obtained the medals and delivered the shadow box to him. Bein’s medals include Military Service, Good Conduct, Army of Occupational, The American Campaign, and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Body pulled from Mississippi River, Buffalo Co. authorities need help in identification
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Possible tornado near Bruce
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Bruce in Rusk County
Man convicted in killings of Manitowoc father and daughter

Latest News

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
‘Deep fire’ slowing rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest...
Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly passengers to space
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday