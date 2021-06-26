Advertisement

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) scores the winning run on a Keston Hiura sacrifice fly...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) scores the winning run on a Keston Hiura sacrifice fly against the Colorado Rockies during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700. Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15. Hiura hit a home run in the seventh and lifted a flyball over a five-man infield to win it in the 11th.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/25/2021 8:53:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

Eau Claire Memorial wins their state quarterfinal over Union Grove.
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 25th
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela during the...
Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie East finals at 1-1
Lambeau Field at night
Packers Family Night game tickets on sale July 14
The Eau Claire Express and Loggers play a thriller at Carson Park
SportScene 13: Loggers vs. Express - June 24th