Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700. Milwaukee began the season at 25 percent and upped it to 50 percent on May 15. Hiura hit a home run in the seventh and lifted a flyball over a five-man infield to win it in the 11th.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/25/2021 8:53:25 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.