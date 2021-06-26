Beach accessible wheelchairs available at two area locations

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s Parks and Forest department partnered with the aging and disability resource center to provide two beach accessible wheelchairs. One is available at Lake Altoona beach and the other at Coon Fork county park in Augusta.

Josh Pedersen, Director of Eau Claire County Parks and Forest, said people had reached out about making the beach areas more accessible to those who need a little extra help getting on the sand and in the water.

“We realized we do a good job for the general public, but for folks or people who need some help getting into water areas we really don’t provide anything,” Pedersen said. “We looked at options out there and beach wheelchairs were one of those options we thought would be a good fit.”

The chairs are free to use. Only a key deposit is required, which will be returned to when you bring the chair back. Pedersen recommends calling in advance to reserve a time to use the wheelchairs, since there is only one at each location. Depending on how the chairs are used during the summer, more chairs could be added in the future.

In addition to the beach wheelchairs, Pedersen says more projects to make those beach/waters more accessible.

“We’re looking out at Coon Fork to have an adaptive paddle board, so we could provide that as well,” Pedersen said.

To contact Eau Claire County’s Parks and Forest department, click here.

