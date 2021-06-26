Advertisement

Dunn Co. drive-thru event celebrates dairy farmers

Volunteers hand out grilled cheese making kits at an event in Dunn County.
Volunteers hand out grilled cheese making kits at an event in Dunn County.(WEAU)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Another June Dairy month event took place Saturday morning at Countryside Cooperative in Menomonie.

The Dunn County Farm Bureau and friends of Dunn County Dairy held a drive-thru event where they gave out grilled cheese making kits.

The bags included a pound of cheese, cheese sticks, butter, bread and more.

Dunn County Farm Bureau member Carl Casper said these events help promote dairy products and remind people where their food comes from.

“The young folks have done a really good job at organizing the program to let the city folks know about the availability of agriculture products,” Casper said. “Sometimes we get this idea of what do we need a farmer for? You want something to eat you go to the grocery store. That’s where you get your food, so it’s really wonderful for the young folks to organize this group.”

At the event they had 750 bags of dairy products to hand out. There was also a second drive-thru event set up in Elmwood.

