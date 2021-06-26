Advertisement

Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man charged with killing his 97-year-old grandmother allegedly told detectives he turned her into a saint and saved her soul by killing her.

A criminal complaint charges 37-year-old Jamie Beggs with first-degree intentional homicide.

It states that Beggs questioned why he was being charged with murder because he had made her into a saint.

The complaint says Kathleen Beggs died from a sharp force injury to her neck and strangulation.

She was found dead at her home near Footville on June 14. Bail was set Friday at $100,000.

Other relatives said that was too low.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Body pulled from Mississippi River, Buffalo Co. authorities need help in identification
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Possible tornado near Bruce
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Bruce in Rusk County
Man convicted in killings of Manitowoc father and daughter

Latest News

Volunteers hand out grilled cheese making kits at an event in Dunn County.
Dunn Co. drive-thru event celebrates dairy farmers
Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls has grand re-opening celebration
Micon Cinemas has grand re-opening celebration
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan