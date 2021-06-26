Micon Cinemas has grand re-opening celebration

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls had a grand re-opening celebration on June 26th. The theater had been open throughout the past months, but now they are able to operate at full capacity.

Just before COVID-19 hit, Micon Cinemas had some renovations done. One of those upgrades included new recliner chairs. Mike Olson, owner of Micon Cinemas, says he is happy to be fully open.

“We opened up all the theatres and everyone of them has people in it. They’re enjoying their popcorn and soda and everybody is having a great time,” Olson said.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and A Dogs Way Home were screened for free at 10 a.m. There was also a spin-the-wheel raffle game where customers could win a food item or other various prizes. Everyone was a winner.

“Everybody is getting treated to lunch today with hotdogs, chips and soda projects. We’re excited that people came out and this is the least we can do thank them for coming,” Olson said.

Don Larsen is excited to see the theatre back open to full capacity and he noticed a decent sized crowd in attendance.

“For the time in the morning, I think it’s great,” Larsen said. “When I walked through the door they were like I don’t know how many people are going to be here and a lot people showed up. It was wonderful, about 150 people came.”

Larsen believes that now that the theater is fully operating, just in time for summer, it could be a good bonding activity for families.

“Kids and parents, this is their moment to go and spend a couple hours together to go see a movie and get some popcorn,” Larsen said.

Micon Cinemas also has an Eau Claire Location.

