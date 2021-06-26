UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All state roads have been opened. Some county roads still remain closed, as of Saturday evening:

- County Rd S near the intersection of State Highway 131

- Duha Ridge Road at Progressive Ridge Road

- County Road E and Newby Hollow Road (Crowley Park)

- County Road E and Highway 179 (Other end of Crowley Park closure)

- Morovitz Hollow Road near Highway 179

“The biggest thing is we want to get these roads cleaned off so people can get to where they need to go,” Marc Myhre, an emergency management specialist with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Community member Jane Roach, who delivers mail around the county, said she drove more than 30 miles of detour to complete her route. “[There’s] lots of debris, more than I’ve ever seen before in my 13 years of delivering mail,” she said.

“We needed rain, but not all at once,” she added. “The wrath of God opened up over Crawford County.”

According to Myhre, the county’s state of emergency is expected to last until Monday.

Original: The National Weather Service has currently issued a River Flood Warning for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills and Steuben from this afternoon into Monday.

According the Crawford County Emergency Management Office the initial reports were received of flash flooding early Saturday morning in the northern part of Crawford Co.

Multiple state highways had been temporarily shut down including State Highway 131 in the Village of Gays Mills and State Highway 35, north of Lock and Dam 9. They have since been reopened.

Norther Crawford County is estimated to have received nearly 12 inches of rain, with areas around the village of Seneca receiving an estimated 6+ inches of rain and an estimated 4+ inches of rain for within the City of Prairie du Chien, according to a press release from the Crawford Co. Sheriff’s office.

It is estimated that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage. Personal property assessments are currently ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.