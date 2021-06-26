UW-Eau Claire Flesch Family Welcome center opens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire opened the doors to the new Flesh Family Welcome Center a few weeks ago. The $5.5 million dollar project is way to give prospective students, alumni and donors an easy location to come to on campus.

President of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, Kimera Way, says Tom and Jeanie Flesch wanted the name of the building to represent their family as a whole.

“In the typical Tom and Jeanie fashion, they’re very modest and didn’t want their whole names on the building. They really wanted to honor the Flesh family,” Way said.

Tom and Jeanie Flesch graduated from UW-Eau Claire in the 70′s have donated to the university in the past. They were also gave the lead gift to get this project underway.

The site of the welcome center used to have other structures there, but Way says that spot was perfect for the new building.

“This sit was occupied by three older homes that were owned by the university. We designated this site as a potential location for a welcome center because of its easy access from State Street and Roosevelt,” Way said.

The Flesch Family Welcome Center will have a ceremony in October during UW-Eau Claire’s homecoming.

