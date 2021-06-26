Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Flesch Family Welcome center opens

UW-Eau Claire's welcome center is open
UW-Eau Claire's welcome center is open(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire opened the doors to the new Flesh Family Welcome Center a few weeks ago. The $5.5 million dollar project is way to give prospective students, alumni and donors an easy location to come to on campus.

President of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, Kimera Way, says Tom and Jeanie Flesch wanted the name of the building to represent their family as a whole.

“In the typical Tom and Jeanie fashion, they’re very modest and didn’t want their whole names on the building. They really wanted to honor the Flesh family,” Way said.

Tom and Jeanie Flesch graduated from UW-Eau Claire in the 70′s have donated to the university in the past. They were also gave the lead gift to get this project underway.

The site of the welcome center used to have other structures there, but Way says that spot was perfect for the new building.

“This sit was occupied by three older homes that were owned by the university. We designated this site as a potential location for a welcome center because of its easy access from State Street and Roosevelt,” Way said.

The Flesch Family Welcome Center will have a ceremony in October during UW-Eau Claire’s homecoming.

To learn more about the Flesch Welcome Center, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Two suspects identified in Princeton Valley burglary
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire, WI.
Owners of Eau Claire golf course thwart burglars, chase them through neighborhood
Two killed in crash involving dump truck in Barron County

Latest News

Lake Altoona beach and Coon Fork county park each have one beach wheelchair.
Beach accessible wheelchairs available at two area locations
Girl Scout Cookies
Sold Out: Local Girl Scouts Wrap Up Cookie Sales
Girl Scout cookie sales wrap up
Sold Out: Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes wrap up cookie sales
New Wheelchairs
New Wheelchairs will Make Some Area Beaches More Accessible