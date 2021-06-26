Advertisement

Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly passengers to space

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest...
For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.(Virgin Galactic via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Virgin Galactic has been given the green light from the federal government to start launching people into space from New Mexico.

The Federal Aviation Administration updated the license for Richard Branson’s rocket ship company on Friday.

For years, Virgin Galactic has tried to send paying passengers to space. Now that the latest hurdle is over, the company is working toward three space test flights.

Before opening the rocket ship’s doors to customers, Virgin Galactic says it plans to have test flights with a full crew this summer.

Branson is expected to eventually be a part of one of the flights. No word on when that will happen.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Body pulled from Mississippi River, Buffalo Co. authorities need help in identification
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Possible tornado near Bruce
WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Bruce in Rusk County
Man convicted in killings of Manitowoc father and daughter

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden seeks to clarify position on infrastructure deal
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department gives an update about a fatal hot air...
4 dead in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
3 dead when train crashed into minivan in Ind.