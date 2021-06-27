Advertisement

18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle

By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An 18-year-old is in custody after she was arrested for driving under the influence with a minor in the car.

Destiny Kingfisher of Hayward was stopped on CTH B in the City of Hayward around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a trooper noticed the exhaust on her vehicle was not working. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, she showed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests showed she was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kingfisher was arrested and taken to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office where a blood test was taken.

Kingfisher faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor passenger in the vehicle and possession of THC.

