Annual vintage-style baseball festival held in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual two-day 1860′s style baseball festival was held in Menomonie at Phelan park. The Menomonie Blue Caps hosted several teams from the Midwest and from out east.

“A had couple of local squads from Menomonie/Wisconsin that we play a lot. We were lucky to have teams from Pennsylvania, Illinois, St. Louis and Detroit,” Blue Caps team captain Dustyn Dubuque said.

Playing the rules from the 1800′s, there were no home runs, no gloves and no steals. Dubuque or “Mad Dog” believes that playing these rules make the game less stressful and more about the game.

“By playing that way it’s more relaxed, we’re not playing competitive softball out here. We’re out to have fun and enjoy this kind of ridiculous game that we play,” Dubuque said.

The Blue Caps started back up in 2012 and started their festival a few years later. After missing out last year because of COVID-19, players are happy to be back on the field.

Steve Shaw, aka “Chops”, moved to the area a few years ago. He was looking for a fun activity to be a part of when he stumbled upon the vintage baseball scene.

“I’m not hardcore, so this is just perfect because all the people that play vintage are just out here to have fun,” Shaw said. “There’s a great sense of comradery.”

Men and women participate in the festival. Also, you can find players of of various ages.

“I think our team has a couple of 14 to 15-year-old’s. I know we’ve played teams with 80-year-old’s on it,” Dubuque said.

The older version of the All-American sport can be found in about 25 states, according to Dubuque.

To learn more about the Menomonie Blue Caps and vintage baseball, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.