Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers.

6/26/2021 7:58:38 PM (GMT -5:00)

