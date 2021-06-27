Advertisement

Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich breaks his bat on a foul ball during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich breaks his bat on a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/26/2021 7:58:38 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Body pulled from Mississippi River, Buffalo Co. authorities need help in identification
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues

Latest News

Brooklyn Sandvig leaps to a 5th place finish in the long jump.
SportScene 13: Division One State Track and Field-June 26th
Eau Claire Memorial wins their state quarterfinal over Union Grove.
SportScene 13 for Friday, June 25th
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) scores the winning run on a Keston Hiura sacrifice fly...
Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela during the...
Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie East finals at 1-1