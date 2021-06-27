Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on policing measures

FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn.
FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers have reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill after a contentious debate over police accountability.

The deal was reached a day after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison the the death of George Floyd.

Some details have yet to be finalized.

The bill draft includes provisions regulating the use of no-knock warrants and a police misconduct database to create an early warning system to keep bad officers off the streets.

It’s been the most contentious piece of budget negotiations among lawmakers who are up against a Wednesday deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

