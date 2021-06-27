Advertisement

State of Emergency declared in Crawford County after flooding

County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage
County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage
County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in Crawford County have declared a State of Emergency following flash flooding and storm damage following an onslaught of rain on Saturday morning.

Several state highways and county roads were shut down or barricaded over the weekend.

“The biggest thing is we want to get these roads cleaned off so people can get to where they need to go,” said Marc Myhre, an emergency management specialist with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

County officials estimate that there is over $290,000 in public infrastructure damage with many areas still reporting damage. Personal property assessments are currently ongoing.

Community member Jane Roach, who delivers mail around the county, said she drove more than 30 miles of detour to complete her route. “[There’s] lots of debris, more than I’ve ever seen before in my 13 years of delivering mail,” she said.

“We needed rain, but not all at once,” she added. “The wrath of God opened up over Crawford County.”

According to Myhre, the county’s state of emergency is expected to last until Monday.

The National Weather Service has currently issued a River Flood Warning for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills and Steuben into Monday.

Northern Crawford County is estimated to have received nearly 12 inches of rain, with areas around the Village of Seneca receiving an estimated 6+ inches of rain and an estimated 4+ inches of rain for within the City of Prairie du Chien, according to a press release from the Crawford Co. Emergency Management.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers of the seriousness of water covering roadways.

“The wrath of God opened up over Crawford County.” Northern parts of the county got roughly 12 inches of rain overnight, emergency mgmt. says.

Posted by Michelle Baik NBC15 on Saturday, June 26, 2021

ROCK SLIDES: This is a viewer photo along Highway 35 south of Lynxville where you can clearly see rocks on the roadway. Crawford County Emergency Management tells us this area is one of the most impacted.

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.
Police lights with tape
Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul

Latest News

ss13
SportScene 13 6/27/2021
bb
Vintage Style Baseball Festival Hel in Menomonie
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Middleton’s 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead
biden
President Biden in La Crosse Tuesday
The Eau Claire Cavaliers celebrate after getting out of an inning against the Beef River...
SportScene 13 for Sunday, June 27th