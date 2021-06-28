Advertisement

50% of people in Wisconsin have recieved 1-dose of COVID vaccinate

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin achieved a vaccine milestone over the weekend as reports show 50.1% of eligible residents are now vaccinated.

Early this year, many states set a goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. More than a dozen states have achieved that milestone.

During a media conference on June 22, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said that number was never meant to be interpreted as the final goal or a new definition of herd immunity.

“I want to be really clear that the president set that as a benchmark as a stretch goal for our vaccination efforts. And so those of us who will not get to 70%, by the 4th of July, need to keep up all of our efforts to continue to reach 70%, hopefully, 75%... 80%... as we continue to move through the summer and fall months. As we’ve said, we knew there would come a time that we would, you know, quickly vaccinate those who were eager to get the vaccine. And then it would be a slower process to continue to provide the kind of information and education that residents of Wisconsin need in order to make an informed decision,” said Willems Van Dijk.

As of Monday, 61% of adults have received one dose. Forty-six percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

Latest News

The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closed on July 5
Openings filled on Wisconsin Potato Industry Board
Jamie Beggs
Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/28/21)