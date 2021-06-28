Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

Latest News

A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Memorial dedicated to victims of Maryland newspaper shooting
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Capital Gazette dedicates shooting memorial
File: Gas prices in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 15
Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer