DHS issues health alert due to increased respiratory illnesses among children, babies

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin health officials are warning of an off-season spike in the respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, and parainfluenza, or sometimes known as croup.

Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said last week, 10% of all respiratory illnesses came back as positive for parainfluenza. Haupt called it a “significant increase”.

Both illnesses primarily affect children and babies. They are most common in the winter months. And recently, the illness has become so severe young children have been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“At this time of year, we never have double digits as far as children with influenza-like illness, but to have 70 or 80 [hospitalized] is really significant,” said Haupt.

Haupt said while the number of RSV cases appears to be low, it is still much higher than it should be for this time of year. He said typically, RSV peaks six weeks after the peak of flu season.

“This time of year, we usually are seeing a sporadic case here and there. Over the last couple of weeks, we have gone from like 0.1% positivity rate to about 1.8%, but it is definitely on the rise,” Haupt said.

RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age.

“These viruses can spread very quickly if they are introduced into a congregate setting like a long-term care facility or a daycare center. There have been reports of major outbreaks throughout the nation in daycare centers and long-term care,” Haupt said.

Haupt said there have been no outbreaks in Wisconsin, but outbreaks across the county have occurred at daycare centers.

