Advertisement

Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery

By WTAE Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A quick-thinking Domino’s manager used his smartwatch to seek help after he and another employee were forced into the cooler during an armed robbery.

Miambo Maombi, 21, was arrested in Indiana a week after police say he committed four armed robberies in the Pittsburgh area and two in Ohio.

One of those robberies took place June 6 at a Domino’s in the Pennsylvania borough of West View, where Shashanareddy Gaddu works as the general manager. The suspect was wearing a mask and carrying a gun when Gaddu says he demanded cash from the register.

“I was shaking. He had the gun to my head,” Gaddu said. “Then, he asked me to put in the password for the safe. I did and showed him this is where it takes 9 minutes – ‘If you want to stay, up to you.’”

Gaddu says the suspect then forced him and his trainee into the cooler and took their phones while he waited for the safe to open. He allegedly told the pair he’d be back for them, but Gaddu made sure that didn’t happen.

The manager locked the cooler door then realized, even without his phone, he had a way to get help: his smartwatch.

“That was on my hand. He didn’t check it… So, I texted my sister, one of my employees and the owner. My sister called the police, my employee called the police and they were here in a few minutes,” Gaddu said.

By the time police arrived, Maombi was gone. He was taken into custody June 16 after running from a traffic stop in Indiana. He is now awaiting extradition to Ohio in relation to the multi-state robbery spree.

Investigators in Pennsylvania say they are working with the FBI to determine the appropriate venue for additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.
Police lights with tape
Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul

Latest News

The suspect was arrested after police say he committed six armed robberies in the Pittsburgh...
Quick-thinking robbery victim uses smartwatch for help; suspect arrested
Simone Biles, the 24-year-old reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion, locked up her...
History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team
In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show...
‘Cops’ creator John Langley dies during off-road race in Mexico
FILE - Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards