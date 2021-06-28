Dorchester woman to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

CONEY ISLAND, NY. (WSAW) - A Dorchester woman will compete in the Nathan’s International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

Kathryn Tesch, a dairy farmer and serves as an Air Force Staff Sergeant, is ranked number #44 in the world by Major League Eating.

The hot dog eating contest will take place before a live audience in Coney Island.

Tesch is a two-time Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest participant. In 2019 she ate 10.5 hot dogs and came in 10th place. And in 2018 she ate eight hot dogs and came in 12th place.

