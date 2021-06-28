Advertisement

Dorchester woman to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Kathryn Tesch
Kathryn Tesch(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEY ISLAND, NY. (WSAW) - A Dorchester woman will compete in the Nathan’s International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

Kathryn Tesch, a dairy farmer and serves as an Air Force Staff Sergeant, is ranked number #44 in the world by Major League Eating.

The hot dog eating contest will take place before a live audience in Coney Island.

Tesch is a two-time Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest participant. In 2019 she ate 10.5 hot dogs and came in 10th place. And in 2018 she ate eight hot dogs and came in 12th place.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/28/21)
Newborn baby
Gender-Neutral language options for parents to be added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates
COVID-19 Vaccination
50% of people in Wisconsin have recieved 1-dose of COVID vaccinate
The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closed on July 5