Eau Claire City County Health Dept. recognizes National HIV Testing Day

HIV
HIV(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In attempt to de-stigmatize and raise awareness. The Eau Claire City County Health Department is observing National HIV Testing Day, encouraging people in the Chippewa Valley to get tested for the virus. The CDC recommends all people aged 13-64 get tested at least once in their lifetime and then again if they have other risk factors. Public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Abby Hinz says there are multiple easy ways to get tested.

“It’s important to get tested because most people don’t get any symptoms some people when they are newly infected with HIV might get mild flu like symptoms the body aches headache just not feeling well at all and that’s very general so it doesn’t really indicate that its HIV” Hinz said.

The virus is less likely to harm a person’s immune system if its detected early. For information on how to get a low cost or free appointment for testing call (715) 839-6988.

