Keith Street construction to start July 6

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews will start reconstruction Keith Street July 6.

The City of Eau Claire announced the road next to Memorial High School will be rebuilt over the next few months.

The project will reconstruct the Keith Street between Brackett Avenue and Clairemont Avenue.

It will include surface and gutter removal.

The street will also get new storm drainage and sewer systems.

The city will reconstruction driveway approaches and carriage walks.

The street will be closed from to thru traffic once construction begins. It will remain open between Brackett Avenue and Hopkins Avenue for the first few weeks of construction. The entire road will close in late July or early August.

The city estimates the project will finish in two stages. The first stage, between Clairemont Avenue and 150 feet south of Hopkins Avenue, should be completed Sept. 1. Construction on the rest of Keith Street until Brackett Avenue should finish Oct. 1.

