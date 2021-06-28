Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closed on July 5

The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.
The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.

Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Library users who need more information can stop by Information & Reference at the library at 2725 Mall Drive in Eau Claire, by calling 715-839-5004, by emailing the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or by visiting the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.

For more information about library programs, people can visit the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
UPDATE: State of emergency in Crawford Co., all state roads have been opened.

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination
50% of people in Wisconsin have recieved 1-dose of COVID vaccinate
Openings filled on Wisconsin Potato Industry Board
Jamie Beggs
Man charged with killing grandmother says he saved her soul
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (6/28/21)