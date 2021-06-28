L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library closed on July 5

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The closure is in observance of Independence Day, which is on a Sunday this year.

Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Library users who need more information can stop by Information & Reference at the library at 2725 Mall Drive in Eau Claire, by calling 715-839-5004, by emailing the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or by visiting the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.

For more information about library programs, people can visit the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.

