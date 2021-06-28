Advertisement

Middleton’s 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta.((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot late in the third. Middleton then scored 10 points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for the Bucks, who trailed most of the game before surging in the fourth quarter.

