New summer-long event promotes good health community interaction

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire area Chamber of Commerce and Group Health Cooperative Eau Claire partnered to create a new summer activity to get people active and reconnect with the community.

The event is called walk about Eau Claire. It will run every Wednesday, starting June 30th, until September 1st between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The goal is to connect people with good and safe walking paths they can take through the community,” promotions manager at Group Health Cooperative, Kayla Rose said.

David Minor is the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. He says whether you’re in an office or an at home office, anyone can participate.

“Just encourage people to get out and walk whether they’re at work or at home,” Minor said.

Walk about Eau Claire will have a different walking path each week. When you sign-up, you are given a log to track the amount of minutes you walked. One minute equals one point. A total of 30 points can be earned a day.

“Those that log enough miles, we’re going to have some great prizes and a great grand prize,” Minor said.

Sarah North, Chief Operating Officer at Group Health Cooperative, hopes participants will gain some health practices throughout the summer.

“I think it’s really important to start establishing some great habits. That’s what walk about Eau Claire is going to do,” North said.

At each walking path, a member from Group Health Cooperative and the Chamber of Commerce will be there. You can participate as an individual or as a group with your coworkers. The business competition prize a $500 certificate toward a company lunch from Eau Claire Cheese and Deli. Those participating as an individual will be entered in a drawing for a grand prize.

If you miss out on one or more of the walking paths, you can still earn points and track your exercise minutes on your own time.

“Even if you can make it to the Wednesday route, that’s ok. You can still participate individually and gain points just through physical activity throughout the week,” Rose said.

This event is designed to get more people active, interacting with each other and the community and a little friendly competition.

To register for walk about Eau Claire, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.