One injured in Pierce Co. crash Sunday

A 33-year-old man from Plum City was taken to the hospital with injuries after the single-vehicle crash.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is injured after his vehicle overturned leaving leaving a roadway in Pierce Co. Sunday evening.

According to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jake King of Plum City, Wis. was driving southbound on County Highway U in the Town of Union near Plum City when his vehicle left the roadway near 220th Avenue after crossing the center line and into the ditch, rolling the vehicle over. The incident occurred at 8:28 p.m. Sunday.

King was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with injuries caused by the single-vehicle crash by Plum City Area Ambulance.

Location of a single-vehicle crash Sunday, June 28, 2021 near Plum City, Wis. This is a map.
Location of a single-vehicle crash Sunday, June 28, 2021 near Plum City, Wis.(WEAU)

The Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office also credits the Plum City Fire Dept. for assistance with the incident.

No reason was given for the cause of the crash.

