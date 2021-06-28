Advertisement

Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek headed to Tokyo Olympics after second place finish in men’s 200 meters

Olympics begin July 23rd
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Northwest Wisconsin will have two track and field athletes at the Tokyo Olympics next month. Amery’s Alicia Monson qualified Saturday, finishing third in the women’s 10,000 meters. And late Sunday it was Rice Lake-native Kenny Bednarek’s turn, fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian.

Kenny finished second in the Olympic trials men’s 200 meters punching his ticket on the hottest day ever recorded in Eugene, Oregon at 111 degrees. Bednarek’s time of 19.78 seconds set a personal record in the event, just behind Noah Lyles at 19.74. 17-year old Erriyon Knighton was third. Kenny says despite a “little hiccup” he was able to run his best face.

“Just stay focused and run my race, I had to make sure that I got off to a good turn and then try to maintain that, and that’s what I did. I hoped to do a little better but the result is the result and I’m just happy to represent the USA. ‘And what will that mean to you, what do you imagine about going to Tokyo for the Olympics?’ A dream come true, when I was younger, I always thought about being an Olympian, wanting to be an Olympian and now I’m here so I fulfilled my dream and have a lot of work to do,” says Bednarek.

