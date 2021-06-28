Advertisement

Sen. Johnson, former Packers lineman highlight adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions

By Katie Rousonelos and Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) -Republican Senator Ron Johnson and a former Green Bay Packer lineman are highlighting rare COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

The Wisconsin Senator and Ken Ruettgers appeared together at a media event in Milwaukee on Monday. WATCH LIVE

Ruettgers shared after his wife received her first vaccine does, she began experiencing a severe neurological reaction.

During Monday’s event, Johnson also spoke with families across the country who experienced reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and “how the medical community has repeatedly ignored their concerns.”

Sen. Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has been criticized by the medical community for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.Doctors say the risk of vaccine side effects is low and the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks.

Governor Tony Evers called out Johnson on Friday on Twitter. He said the vaccine is safe and effective and “every time you suggest otherwise, you’re jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and economic recovery.”

Earlier in June, YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week because he violated the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policies.

Johnson has said he hasn’t decided whether to seek a third term in 2022, but that former President Donald Trump has encouraged him to run

