2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in 2024

AMTRAK
AMTRAK(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected to begin daily service in 2024, after Minnesota lawmakers set aside $10 million for the project.

The money from the state was the final piece needed to jump-start the additional round-trip service to Chicago’s Union Station. Minnesota now joins the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak in funding the $53.3 million capital portion of the project.

The trip would take about 7 1/2 hours and is expected to ferry about 124,000 passengers between St. Paul and Chicago each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

