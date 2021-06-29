Altoona non-profit group stresses awareness of human sex trafficking

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - Fierce Freedom is a non-profit organization that advocates for human sex trafficking and bringing more awareness to the issue.

According the Department of Justice, one of the criteria for sex trafficking a minor is, “sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age.”

Cat Jacoby is the Director of Education Programming at Fierce Freedom. She wants to remind people that circumstances as to how a victim becomes involved in sex trafficking isn’t always clear.

“We don’t see the person behind the scenes who is forcing them, coercing them, threatening them or manipulating them,” Jacoby said.

She wants more people to hold back judgement because there might not always be a complete picture of what happened.

“Something that’s a good reminder for the community is to avoid language that subtly undermines a victim being a victim. We say say things like child prostitute when we should be saying a prostituted child,” Jacoby said.

The growing increase of online activity by minors can also be a way for predators to reach potential victims. According to a study done by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, the number of children being targeted online is skyrocketing.

“Child enticement last year in 2020 went up 97.5% from the year prior,” Jacoby said.

A child being lured into human sex trafficking can happen to anyone.

“We want people to avoid saying it’s not my kid, NMK syndrome, because this could be your child,” Jacoby said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human sex trafficking, you can call or text Fierce Freedom at (715) 828-6040.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

