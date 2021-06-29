Biden touts infrastructure plan in La Crosse, praises “generational investment”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - President Biden made his way to the Coulee Region Tuesday, looking to drum up support for a multi-billion dollar infrastructure plan.

Biden toured La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility, where he described how the details of the bipartisan proposal were ironed out.

“A bipartisan group of senators got together and they forged an agreement to move forward on the key priorities of my American Jobs Plan,” Biden said. “As a result, this is a generational investment, a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure, creating millions of good paying jobs.”

“This bipartisan breakthrough is a great deal for the American people, not just for folks in cities, not just for red states or blue states but for everybody,” Biden added.

The plan calls for billions of dollars to go towards broadband, public transportation, and roads and bridges among other areas.

Regarding the infrastructure plan, Biden came under fire last week after comments he made seemingly indicated he wouldn’t sign the bill unless it was paired with a larger budget reconciliation package.

Biden has since walked back his statements, but the damage may have already been done.

“That’s not how you negotiate, that’s not how you unify, that’s not how you have bipartisanship,” RNC National Spokesperson Paris Dennard said. “There’s a lot of distrust in the president’s word because we’ve seen him flip-flop on this issue that should not be even close to being flip-floppped on.”

The bill has a long road ahead of it before potentially being passed, but Biden believes it represents a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.

Even though the president had quite the busy day in La Crosse, he still made time to head downtown for a sweet treat.

Biden stopped by the Pearl Ice Cream Parlor to enjoy a sugar cone with cookies and cream ice cream, and some strawberry on top.

Helen Hale served the president, an experience she says she’ll never forget.

“I didn’t expect it at all when I came into work today, I knew we were well-known in the area but I didn’t know we were that well known so it’s pretty exciting I’d say,” Hale expressed.

