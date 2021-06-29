Advertisement

Eau Claire man receives 10-year federal sentence for meth distribution

The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing meth on January 27, 2021.
The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing meth on January 27, 2021.(KY3)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth.

33-year-old Zachary Tepsa was sentenced Friday to a decade behind bars in federal prison for distributing five grams or more of meth, with an additional four years of supervision upon release.

Tepsa pleaded guilty to the charge of selling meth on January 27, 2021.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued the sentence, stating that Tepsa was ‘a significant player’ and that through further investigation was involved in ‘extensive’ drug trafficking in western Wisconsin.

Tepsa is currently serving two state prison sentences for selling meth and fleeing an officer and was scheduled for release in May 2023. The new federal sentence will run concurrently with the state sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Chippewa and Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Departments, Eau Claire Police Dept., Eau Claire District Attorney’s Office, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson handled the prosecution of the case.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working to put out a fire at Tugger's Cafe & Catering in Augusta, Wis. on Sunday, June...
Business owner devastated following Augusta Fire
A building is on fire in Augusta.
Crews fighting fire at Tugger’s Cafe & Catering in Augusta
18-year-old arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs seeks dismissal of several charges

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chi-Hi Softball incredible season comes to an end
SportScene 13 for Monday, June 28th
Grant Money to Assist Live Venues
Grant Money to Assist Live Venues