Eau Claire man receives 10-year federal sentence for meth distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth.

33-year-old Zachary Tepsa was sentenced Friday to a decade behind bars in federal prison for distributing five grams or more of meth, with an additional four years of supervision upon release.

Tepsa pleaded guilty to the charge of selling meth on January 27, 2021.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued the sentence, stating that Tepsa was ‘a significant player’ and that through further investigation was involved in ‘extensive’ drug trafficking in western Wisconsin.

Tepsa is currently serving two state prison sentences for selling meth and fleeing an officer and was scheduled for release in May 2023. The new federal sentence will run concurrently with the state sentences.

The investigation was conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Chippewa and Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Departments, Eau Claire Police Dept., Eau Claire District Attorney’s Office, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson handled the prosecution of the case.

