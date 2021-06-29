Advertisement

Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King will play for Valparaiso in 2021

Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) shoots over the defense of Michigan State forward Gabe Brown...
Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) shoots over the defense of Michigan State forward Gabe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badgers starting guard Kobe King is not done with college basketball, not just yet.

Reported by the Norwest Indiana Times Tuesday evening, King will suit up for Valparaiso during the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

This ends a two year journey for King who left Wisconsin in the middle of the 2019-2020 season and then briefly committed to playing for Nebraska but the La Crosse native never suited up for the Huskers. Instead King went undrafted in the NBA G League Draft but gained an NCAA waiver to be eligible for the upcoming season.

King takes Valpo’s final scholarship and will join two other former Badgers in Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom who transferred to the program after this past season.

Since King used a medical redshirt year in 2018 he will have two years of eligibility left for first-year Valparaiso head coach, Matt Lottich.

