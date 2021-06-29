Advertisement

La Crosse Police investigate death at Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday

One person died at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse overnight.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Dept. is investigating a death at a park in the City of La Crosse.

On Monday at 11:39 p.m., La Crosse Police were called to Joseph Houska Park. The police found an injured person, who died a short time later, according to the LCPD.

The injured person who later died was in the shelter area of Joseph Houska Park. The park is located on the north end of Isle La Plume, on the west side of La Crosse in the Mississippi River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 608-782-7575 or to remain anonymous to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS. Information can be submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ via a mobile device. This is an active investigation, according to the LCPD. The name of the person who died has not been released.

La Crosse Police Investigate a Death at Joseph Houska Park https://uqfh5.app.goo.gl/vGGe

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

