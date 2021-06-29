Man found in Mississippi River Friday in Buffalo Co. identified

TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is identified after being found in the Mississippi River Friday morning.

The Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Office says the body of David G. Lacher of Winona, Minn., who was 63 years old, was found in the Mississippi River near Ahgaming Park in the Town of Buffalo, near Bluff Siding. Bluff Siding is directly across the river from Winona.

No foul play is suspected in the death, said the Sheriff’s Office. The body was recovered Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources, Winona Fire Dept., and Winona Co. Sheriff’s Dept. were the first to respond and recover the body from the water.

Approximate location of a body recovered from the Mississippi River on Friday, June 25, 2021. (WEAU)

