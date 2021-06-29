Advertisement

Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

FILE - In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at...
FILE - In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, file photo, a police officer points a hand cannon at protesters who have been detained pending arrest on South Washington Street, in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump has characterized those clashing with law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd&amp;rsquo;s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer as radical-left thugs engaging in domestic terrorism. The Associated Press has found that more than 85 percent of those charged by police were locals. Only a handful appeared to have any affiliation with organized groups involved in the protests. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making statewide changes to policing he says will increase transparency and accountability in advance of an expected vote by lawmakers to approve a bipartisan public safety budget bill.

Walz’s executive action announced Monday includes $15 million for violence prevention programs and recommended changes to the state’s policy on viewing of body camera footage.

The move comes days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison for the death of George Floyd.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation and attempt to finalize the state’s two-year, $52 billion budget before the Wednesday deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

